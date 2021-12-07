Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $174.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.60 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.22.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

