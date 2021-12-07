Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE: IKT) is one of 237 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Inhibikase Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -335.03% -40.55% -35.98% Inhibikase Therapeutics Competitors -2,676.72% -131.57% -28.19%

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 -$2.85 million -1.91 Inhibikase Therapeutics Competitors $583.31 million $24.65 million -28.29

Inhibikase Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics Competitors 1329 4980 10614 192 2.56

Inhibikase Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 674.19%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 64.47%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

