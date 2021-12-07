BOX (BOX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

BOX (NYSE: BOX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/2/2021 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Box is riding on expanding customer base and solid cloud storage demand. Further, its strengthening add-on products offerings remain positives. Box’s deepening focus on advancement of the global go-to-market strategy will continue to help it in attracting customers from the global market. Growing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers is a tailwind. Moreover, the company’s strengthening efforts toward enriching cloud management and AI platforms will drive its growth going forward. Also, its strong free cash flow generation is encouraging. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, mounting expenses remain a headwind for the company. Further, rising cloud competition from players like Google and Dropbox poses a serious risk.”

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 586,300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after acquiring an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

