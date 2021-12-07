Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce $255.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.60 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $227.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $962.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $966.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

