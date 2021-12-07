Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 125 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 402,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kadant by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.61. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.55 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.