Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in McAfee by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

