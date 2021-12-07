Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 14,877 CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,624,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CTS by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CTS by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.75.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.