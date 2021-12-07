RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of RPT Realty worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

