BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

BXC stock opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $784.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,457 shares of company stock worth $944,504 over the last 90 days. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

