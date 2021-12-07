PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,725,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 28.6% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,729,000 after buying an additional 294,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after buying an additional 70,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,262,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,087 shares of company stock worth $8,095,567 in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

