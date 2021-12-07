Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 303 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

