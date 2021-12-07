Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

