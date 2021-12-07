Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.04.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

