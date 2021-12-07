Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,047,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,764,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 570,951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,206,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

NYSE INN opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

