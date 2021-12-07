Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,677 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of PS Business Parks worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 141,067 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3,492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 107,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSB opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.22. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.50 and a 52 week high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

