Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,091 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 571.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after buying an additional 448,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 683.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 230,188 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 66.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 502,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,985,000 after buying an additional 201,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

