Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research increased their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $191.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.17%.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

