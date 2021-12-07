Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

