AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.44 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.