Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $78,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. Truist decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS stock opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

