Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

