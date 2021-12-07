Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

