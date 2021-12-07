AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,845 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 105,670,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386,935 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,125,000 after purchasing an additional 138,018 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,193,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 214,701 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,559,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

