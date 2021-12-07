AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 607 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.