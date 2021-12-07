Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3,100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after buying an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,827,000 after buying an additional 717,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after buying an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,871,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

