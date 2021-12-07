AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,369 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of ESML opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10.

