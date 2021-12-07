AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 10,148 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 92.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $241,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $250,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $253.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

