AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 176 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,220,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF alerts:

Shares of MMTM stock opened at $196.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.30 and its 200-day moving average is $188.01. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $204.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.