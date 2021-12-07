Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

