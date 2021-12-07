Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 544 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $726,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $202.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.