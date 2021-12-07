Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.87 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $73.67 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,765. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

