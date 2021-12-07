QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $945.44 million, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,134 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $20,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 155.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 414,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 738.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 320,998 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in QuinStreet by 104.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 282,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 217,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

