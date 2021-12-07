Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 750 shares of company stock worth $18,700. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

