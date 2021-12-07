AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

ACIU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $350.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.84. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.