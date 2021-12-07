Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $282.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $298.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,046 shares of company stock worth $10,025,512. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.