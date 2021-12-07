Fifth Third Bancorp Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $634,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,527. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

