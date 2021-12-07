Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 275 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,556,000 after acquiring an additional 308,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after acquiring an additional 853,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of REXR opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $73.47. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

