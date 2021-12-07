Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 637 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Teradata by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,282,000 after buying an additional 114,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE TDC opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.