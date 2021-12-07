Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $506.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $506.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.42.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $390.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

