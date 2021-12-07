Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 263 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $260.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.36. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.55 and a 12 month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

