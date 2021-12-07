Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.27 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,886 shares of company stock worth $24,039,864. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

