NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,278 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 4,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,642 shares of company stock worth $246,505. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

