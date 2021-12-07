NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $98,000 Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,990 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $277.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

