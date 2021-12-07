NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

