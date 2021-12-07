NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $102,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $101,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 106.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MVV stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

