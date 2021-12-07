Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $988,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGFV opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.