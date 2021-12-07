21,871 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 911,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after buying an additional 356,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.