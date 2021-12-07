iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,532.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

FXI stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

