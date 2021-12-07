Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,076 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 237.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $205.68 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day moving average is $213.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

