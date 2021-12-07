Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:HQH opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.